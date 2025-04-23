Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$19.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.30. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$13.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.09, for a total transaction of C$415,078.89. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total transaction of C$112,145.72. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

