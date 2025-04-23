Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 69.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 145,851 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 369,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

(Get Free Report

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.