ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) vs. Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Head-To-Head Review

Risk and Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ICC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 7.13% 9.58% 3.01% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $93.57 million 0.79 $4.26 million $1.73 13.58 Deep Yellow $2.56 million 206.33 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ICC and Deep Yellow”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Summary

ICC beats Deep Yellow on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.