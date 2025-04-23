Critical Analysis: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -68.08% -49.65% Avalon GloboCare -1,125.59% N/A -73.69%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Avalon GloboCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 835.90%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Avalon GloboCare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.44 million ($1.27) -1.23 Avalon GloboCare $1.31 million 4.04 -$16.71 million ($19.96) -0.16

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma. It is also developing BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF alterations in solid tumors that is in phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, the company is developing BDTX-4876, a MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic FGFR2/3 mutations with selectivity versus FGFR1/4, which is in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Free Report)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.