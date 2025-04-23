ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $849.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

