Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.200 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

