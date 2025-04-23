Brokerages Set Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) PT at $6.17

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.17.

CNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,689,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.