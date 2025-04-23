ADT (ADT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

