Short Interest in AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Expands By 20.5%

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. AddLife AB has a 12-month low of C$7.94 and a 12-month high of C$7.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

