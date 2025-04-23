SkyWest (SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $946.13 million for the quarter.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. The trade was a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

