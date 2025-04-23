L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.850 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LHX opened at $214.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 233.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

