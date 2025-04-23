The Shyft Group (SHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.920 EPS.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

