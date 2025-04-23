Bread Financial (BFH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BFH. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

