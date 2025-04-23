Bread Financial (BFH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BFH. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Earnings History for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

