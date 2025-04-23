HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

