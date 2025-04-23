HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.
HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
