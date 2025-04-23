StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.50 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. The LGL Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

