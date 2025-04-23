Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $82.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $9,476,014.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,847,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983,784.20. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,737,719. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,047 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after buying an additional 1,542,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,745,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.