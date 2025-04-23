StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 0.7 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Further Reading

