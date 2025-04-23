StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

