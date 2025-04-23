StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLMD
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.