ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 4.3 %

ABVX opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.