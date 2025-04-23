Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,441.76. This represents a 30.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,394 shares of company stock worth $2,653,043. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $477,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $489,383,000 after buying an additional 690,341 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 595.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 273,043 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5,951.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after acquiring an additional 249,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 778,208 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,473,000 after acquiring an additional 235,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

AKAM stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

