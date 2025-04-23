Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Receives $92.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $608,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,987 shares in the company, valued at $52,875,212.46. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $139,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,173 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,606.06. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,701 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after buying an additional 665,543 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after buying an additional 581,949 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,204,000 after buying an additional 518,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after buying an additional 294,514 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $35.50 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

