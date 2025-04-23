Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target at $29.86

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,711,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $839.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

