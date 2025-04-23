Celestica (CLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Celestica Stock Up 2.5 %

CLS stock opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. Barclays boosted their target price on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

