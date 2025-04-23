bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of bluebird bio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
