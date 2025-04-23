bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

