CBRE Group (CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.100 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBRE Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 322.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.