Carrier Global (CARR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrier Global stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

