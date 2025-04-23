USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $354.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James cut USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

