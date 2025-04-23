Carter Bankshares (CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Carter Bankshares to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect Carter Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARE opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $353.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

