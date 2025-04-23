StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Down 4.6 %
Enservco stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Enservco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.84.
About Enservco
