StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Down 4.6 %

Enservco stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Enservco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.84.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

