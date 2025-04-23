StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $0.71 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,533,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 8.46% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.