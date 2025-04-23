Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Aptiv by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.