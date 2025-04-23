Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.