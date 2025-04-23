The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
INTG opened at $13.40 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.17.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
