The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The InterGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

INTG opened at $13.40 on Friday. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

About The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.