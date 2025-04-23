PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 87.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

