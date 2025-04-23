Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CPST opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Get Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.