Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Price Target at $117.14

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
AerCap stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19.
AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.
AerCap announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
