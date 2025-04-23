First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post earnings of $38.10 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $168 EPS for the current fiscal year and $194 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,734.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,838.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,028.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,346.09.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
