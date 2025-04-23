First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post earnings of $38.10 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $168 EPS for the current fiscal year and $194 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,734.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,838.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,028.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,346.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.