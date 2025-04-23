Rogers (ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60. Rogers has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

