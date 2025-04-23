South Plains Financial (SPFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.46.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

South Plains Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles purchased 100,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,421. The trade was a 25.88 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 15,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $550,411.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,454.42. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,061 shares of company stock worth $1,493,613 in the last ninety days. 25.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

