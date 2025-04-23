Comcast (CMCSA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $29.82 billion for the quarter.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comcast stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comcast stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 150.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

