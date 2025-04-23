Valero Energy (VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $28.54 billion for the quarter.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

