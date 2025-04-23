Valero Energy (VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $28.54 billion for the quarter.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Valero Energy Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
