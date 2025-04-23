VeriSign (VRSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $400.44 million for the quarter. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign Stock Up 2.8 %

VRSN stock opened at $248.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.67.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

