S&T Bancorp (STBA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $96.40 million for the quarter.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of STBA opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

