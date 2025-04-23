Fiserv (FI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100-10.300 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FI opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day moving average of $211.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.79.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fiserv stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

