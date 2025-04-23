CMS Energy (CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect CMS Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

