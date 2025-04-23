StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

