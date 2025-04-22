Top Space Stocks To Follow Now – April 19th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and General Electric are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies that operate in the space industry, often involved in satellite manufacturing, space exploration, and related technological advancements. These stocks provide investors with indirect exposure to the growing commercial space sector, which includes satellite communications, space tourism, and technological innovations driven by both governmental and private initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,930,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329,951. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.35. 5,310,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,616. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $508.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,624. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $13.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,353. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.25.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $181.88. 4,927,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $146.78 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

