General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 4% After Earnings Beat

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $188.00 and last traded at $185.55. 3,065,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,441,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.35.

The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

