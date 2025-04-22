Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 254,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,628. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,480 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,940,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after buying an additional 901,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after buying an additional 618,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $8,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

