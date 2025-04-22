Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expands By 18.3%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 15th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Merchants Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3,889.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,377,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691,490 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $19,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

